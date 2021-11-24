When bone strength needs analysis

Data suggests that 20% of women over the age of 50 years are highly susceptible to osteoporosis in India alone. Globally approximately 200 million people are estimated to be affected by the disease. Now you might wonder: What is this condition affecting millions worldwide and, more so, women significantly?

Osteoporosis, simply put, translates to porous and weak bones. This state also means the individual has less bone mass, thus making them more prone to frequent fractures. A person’s risk of the disease increases with age, i.e., 50 in most cases. In the case of women, menopause is a primary risk factor. Some other lifestyle choices which put you at the peril of osteoporosis include,

Smoking

Excessive and frequent alcohol intake

Sedentary lifestyle

No calcium, vitamin D, other necessary

minerals and nutrients in the diet

Protein-deficient diet

One can’t usually figure out whether they have osteoporosis; it is only evident after high-impact painful fractures and through diagnostic tests. So which test must one undergo to understand whether they have osteoporosis? The answer is Bone Density Test. Here, X-rays are utilised to measure the strength of bone and its fragility. Usually, the forearm, hip, thigh (femur) and spine are examined in a Bone Density Test (BDT). These are the most vulnerable areas for osteoporosis.

Types of bone density test

The most common and accepted test to diagnose osteoporosis is the Central DXA (Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry), where pictures of the lumbar spine and hips are produced to determine bone loss. It can be used for other parts of the body as well. There is Quantitative Computed Tomography too, but it is less practised as it has higher amounts of radiation and is expensive.

Alternatives to DXA include:

Peripheral Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry (pDXA) for the wrist and heel

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS) to measure the bone density in the heels

Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT) for the wrist.

The bone density test is done primarily to diagnose osteoporosis. The test checks if the treatment of osteoporosis is helping or improving the condition. The scan further helps to conclude whether the individual is going to develop fractures in the future

When to get checked?

If you have crossed the age of 50 years. (The age group of 50-65 years is a vulnerable one)

If your body structure is petite and thin, as low weight individuals are at a greater risk of osteoporosis

If you are a postmenopausal woman

Should you have Rheumatoid Arthritis; it is best to get a Bone Density Test done

Family history of osteoporosis, hip fracture, and smoking

Have hyperthyroidism

Have consumed corticosteroid drugs for more than three months

The DXA test is non-invasive and doesn’t cause any pain.

However, repeated exposure to radiation is not recommended. Thus lead a healthy lifestyle, take adequate protein, calcium and vitamin D, do regular impact loading exercises and keep your bones strong.

(The writer is an Orthopedics specialist)

