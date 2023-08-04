Parliament is failing the nation

The Ambedkar-led Constitution has been a historic and comprehensive document which covered every aspect of the nation’s long-term interests. It worked superbly in the early years of free India, with course corrections being applied as and when an exigency demanded them. What we are regretfully compelled to realise today is that the practice of politics followed by the leaders and MPs then differed vastly from what we see today. In those not-too-distant years, the different political parties and leaders had different ideologies, but they had one common objective – the welfare of the nation and its people. The debates were impersonal, and Jawaharlal Nehru’s first cabinet reflected this common purpose in its composition. The outstanding example of this was the inclusion of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of the Jan Sangh as a cabinet minister despite the ideological differences and the indirect connection his party had with Gandhi’s assassination. Every one of those ministers led by Nehru was a patriot regardless of party affiliation.