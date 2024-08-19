Police transfers, stress and suicides

In today’s political atmosphere, it is impossible to keep a politician away from the posting of police officials. But there is a way out. The chief minister or home minister can ask MLAs who approach them for police transfers to give a panel of five names for each police station. No politician should make more than one or two such requests in a calendar year, and the police station concerned should fall within their constituency. This request should be passed to the Establishment Board (EB) concerned. The EB may consider the panel and select an officer based on suitability and merit. This approach will not only reduce the bidding process but also make the selected officer more accountable to the department rather than the political master.