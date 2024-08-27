Policies of the last decade have failed and policy reversals won’t fix the mess

In part, this is because the BJP is today a machinery of self-proclaimed strategists and narrative shapers who tend to believe that governance is about telling stories, along the way making them up and then putting in all resources to sell these stories. The BJP is not really taking on the immense political challenge of explaining and then persuading the people to go with the right-wing turns it seeks; it is sneaking it in, and in that, it is being met with defeat after defeat. The nation is saying it cannot be fooled. The fact is that India remains unconvinced on more reforms of the kind on offer (and on several other items from the BJP agenda).