Population decline isn’t the problem. Hungry kids are.

After all, as demographer and mathematician Joel Cohen explains, the “right number of people” question depends on yet more questions, among them: What would be the accepted standard of material wealth? How much inequality would be acceptable? Would it be okay to build cities in areas prone to catastrophic flooding and earthquakes? Do people prefer parking lots or parks?

Cohen says the new Lancet estimate is credible. “This is really the most serious piece of work in the business about what has happened and what to expect,” he said. “There are lots of connections to climate, religion, economics, politics — but the fact is that fertility has been going down and is likely to continue to go down.”

Fertility is usually measured by looking at the number of children born each year to women of each age, from 15 to 55. But the Lancet model follows cohorts of women born each year — counting the babies born to women who turned 15 in 1950, then 16 in 1950, and so on — up until the time they turn 50. “Cohort fertility is a much better summary of the real experience of real women,” Cohen said. The new projection also factored in the estimated effects on education and access to contraception, both of which have a big effect on reducing fertility.

Attempts by some governments to encourage parenthood with economic incentives or abortion restrictions are failing, Cohen said. He pointed to a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that in the US, rates of voluntary sterilization rose after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision revoked national abortion rights. Though cause and effect aren’t proven, he said it’s possible that restrictive abortion laws are “pushing people out of reproduction … which I don’t think is the intended effect.”

It’s impossible to know all the unintended consequences of trying to engineer the population to grow, or shrink, but there’s no downside to taking better care of the children we already have.

The focus of future policy should be to help people have the number of kids they want, when they want, with whom they want. In her new book Sex and the Planet, University of Utah bioethicist Margaret Pabst Battin starts with a thought experiment: What would happen if everyone had access to reliable, safe, free, foolproof long-term contraception, so that getting pregnant would only happen if a woman or couple opted in?

Right now, 45% of pregnancies worldwide (and a higher proportion in the US) are unplanned, and some of those lead to the 73 million abortions that take place every year. With reliable long-term birth control, the rates of abortion would plummet, as would the rates of teen pregnancy. Birth rates in many regions would go down, which would prevent rapid population growth. People would not need to resort to permanent sterilization.

Gloom and doom sells, of course, which is why population trends always tend to be framed as impending disasters — whether they are baby booms or baby busts. If we can’t agree whether we’re facing too many or too few people, perhaps it’s a good time to help people have the number of children they think is right for them.