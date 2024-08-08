Private tuitions: Boon or bane?

The recent tragedy at a coaching centre in Delhi has reignited the debate on the obsession with coaching and supplementary education in India. The coaching industry in India is worth Rs 58,088 crore, with civil services coaching institutes alone contributing Rs 3,000 crore. The GST collection from coaching institutes for 2023-24 stands at Rs 5,517 crore.
To understand this phenomenon, we must examine the current school system, where the trend begins and worsens at higher levels. From early schooling, children lack adequate support for foundational skills like reading and arithmetic. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 reveals that among 14-18-year-olds, 25 per cent cannot fluently read Class II level text in their regional language, over half struggle with basic arithmetic, only 57.3 per cent can read English sentences, and 73.5 per cent can understand their meanings. Over the last decade, the proportion of children in classes 1-8 taking private tuition has steadily increased, rising from 26.4 per cent in 2018 to 30.5 per cent in 2022.
Research indicates private tutoring is most common at the secondary level and persists through entrance exams for higher professional courses. Pooja Tomar’s paper, “Why I don’t need private tuition?” reveals senior secondary students opt for private tuition due to social trends and perceptions. Unlike their humanities counterparts, nearly 100 per cent of science and commerce students enrol in tuition.
The demand for private tuition in India can be attributed to several sociocultural factors. Indian students are pressured to excel in high-stakes examinations, such as board exams and competitive entrance tests. Indian parents place a high value on education, viewing it as a means of social mobility and economic security, which drives them to invest in private tuition.
The term “shadow education,” coined by Stevenson and Baker to refer to private tutoring, is not unique to India. South Korea, Japan, and China have well-documented shadow education sectors where private tuition plays a significant role due to intense competition for university admissions. Private tuition is prevalent in Western countries, especially among students preparing for standardised tests like the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), American College Testing (ACT), and General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE).
However, organisations like the National Tutoring Association (NTA) set standards for tutor qualifications and ethical practices in these countries. In Egypt and Saudi Arabia, private tuition is standard due to similar pressures of academic competition and inadequacies in the public education system. In India, regulations are lacking, and where they exist, the absence of strict enforcement maximises adverse consequences.
Hampring critical thinking
After substantial investment in coaching, the question arises: is it effective? Some studies suggest private tuition improves academic performance and test scores, as seen in research by Dang and Rogers (2008) and the ASER report. However, other studies, like Bray (2013), question long-term benefits, suggesting that while private tutoring may boost short-term performance, it might not lead to lasting educational success or critical thinking skills. Additionally, reliance on private tuition can exacerbate economic disparities.
Given the integral yet problematic role of private tutoring in India, minimising reliance on it is crucial. Finland, known for its educational excellence, emphasises holistic education, reducing the need for supplementary coaching. India could adopt personalised learning approaches using adaptive technologies and differentiated instruction.
Reducing the teacher-student ratio would allow for more individualised attention. The education system should focus on holistic development, including cognitive, emotional, and social skills, and integrate extracurricular activities and life skills into the curriculum. Engaging parents in the educational process and providing resources to support learning at home can further reduce dependence on private tutoring.
While private tuitions offer short-term academic benefits, they perpetuate economic disparities and may not ensure long-term success. Addressing this trend requires comprehensive reforms in the education system, including curriculum changes, better teacher training, and personalised learning approaches.
By strengthening the regular education system and promoting alternative learning methods, India can reduce its reliance on private tuition and ensure equitable access to quality education for all students.
(The writer is a professor and dean at Christ University, Bengaluru)