Profiling: Data detective’s toolkit

Profiling involves using data and algorithms to categorise and predict individual behaviours. It is a powerful tool for improving public safety, optimising user experiences, and making businesses more efficient. Retailers use profiling to recommend products to customers, while law enforcement agencies identify potential security threats at airports and other public spaces. In these scenarios, profiling offers clear benefits by tailoring services and allocating resources based on individual preferences and security needs.
However, the potential for misuse raises concerns about the balance between technological advancements and safeguarding individual privacy.
The history of profiling dates back centuries and has evolved significantly over time. In the early days, profiling was often based on rudimentary observations and stereotypes. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, phrenology, a pseudoscience that claimed to determine personality traits based on skull shapes, gained some popularity. However, modern profiling began taking shape in the mid-20th century, particularly in the law enforcement and criminal psychology fields. Today, profiling has expanded well beyond criminal investigations and includes applications in marketing, finance, and personalised recommendations, driven by advances in data analytics and machine learning.
Profiling presents substantial implications for privacy laws and individual liberties. It often involves the collection and analysis of extensive personal data without an individual’s informed consent, resulting in a significant invasion of privacy. Personal information is used to draw conclusions about individuals without their knowledge or control, leaving them vulnerable to unwarranted surveillance and potential discrimination.
Profiling can also perpetuate biases and discrimination, as algorithms may rely on historical data that reflects existing prejudices. This can lead to unfair treatment, particularly in areas like lending, hiring, and criminal justice. The reliance on vast amounts of personal data in profiling systems also raises concerns about data security, as poorly secured data can lead to identity theft, financial fraud, or other forms of harm. Moreover, profiling can have a chilling effect on free expression. The fear of being profiled may lead people to alter their behaviour, self-censor, or avoid certain activities. This can undermine the principles of free speech and diversity of thought, which are essential in a democratic society.
When decisions are made by algorithms, determining responsibility in the event of errors or biases can be challenging. The lack of accountability can make it difficult to address issues or seek redress, further complicating the ethical and legal landscape surrounding profiling.
The use of facial recognition technology for surveillance by law enforcement agencies has raised significant concerns about privacy and the potential for mass surveillance. In response, cities like San Francisco and Boston have taken steps to ban its use in public spaces, prioritising the protection of individual privacy. Simultaneously, the practice of credit scoring by credit bureaus and financial institutions, which relies on profiling, plays a pivotal role in determining an individual’s financial opportunities. However, inaccuracies or biases within these profiles can result in unjust financial consequences for people. Moreover, social media data mining raises ethical questions, as platforms often use profiling to target users with personalised ads. The Cambridge Analytica case serves as a stark reminder of how user data can be exploited for political purposes without their consent, sparking concern about the ethics of data-driven profiling. These examples reiterate the critical need to address the implications of profiling within the context of evolving privacy laws and regulations to protect the rights and dignity of individuals in our increasingly data-driven world.
In response to these concerns, governments and regulatory bodies are working to establish and update privacy laws to protect individuals from unwarranted profiling. Prominent examples of such legal frameworks include Recital 71 of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, the UK Data Protection Act 2018, and California’s Consumer Privacy Act, which grants individuals more control over their data.
Profiling can be a valuable tool with numerous applications, but it also poses threats to privacy and individual rights. Striking a balance between the benefits of profiling and its potential harm is a challenge. It requires careful consideration within the framework of evolving privacy laws and regulations to safeguard individual privacy and civil liberties in an increasingly data-driven world.
