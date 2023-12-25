Profiling: Data detective’s toolkit

The use of facial recognition technology for surveillance by law enforcement agencies has raised significant concerns about privacy and the potential for mass surveillance. In response, cities like San Francisco and Boston have taken steps to ban its use in public spaces, prioritising the protection of individual privacy. Simultaneously, the practice of credit scoring by credit bureaus and financial institutions, which relies on profiling, plays a pivotal role in determining an individual’s financial opportunities. However, inaccuracies or biases within these profiles can result in unjust financial consequences for people. Moreover, social media data mining raises ethical questions, as platforms often use profiling to target users with personalised ads. The Cambridge Analytica case serves as a stark reminder of how user data can be exploited for political purposes without their consent, sparking concern about the ethics of data-driven profiling. These examples reiterate the critical need to address the implications of profiling within the context of evolving privacy laws and regulations to protect the rights and dignity of individuals in our increasingly data-driven world.