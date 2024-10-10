Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Ratan Tata’s vision should still be India’s

Ratan Tata’s vision should still be India’s

Ratan Tata took over in 1990, a year before India began to deregulate and open up. Under him, a group that made steel, trucks, and chemicals quickly diversified into small cars and information technology.

Follow Us :

Bloomberg
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:53 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaOpinionRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us