Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three out-of-school children identified in Dakshina Kannada; two back, efforts on to bring third

A total of 116 schools have between 11 and 20 students, while 118 schools have between 21 and 30 students. Only one school in the district has more than 1,000 students.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 02:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 02:10 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaSchool Children

Follow us on :

Follow Us