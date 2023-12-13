Re-imagining Bengaluru lakes as living beings

Nitrogen is found in limited quantities in ecosystems. Nitrogen-fixing bacteria can convert atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia or ammonium that can be absorbed by plants. This process is called nitrogen fixation. When living organisms die and decompose, the ammonium gets converted to nitrates and then to nitrates in a process called denitrification. When lakes are made deeper and water is retained without outflow, the organic matter in sewage will start to settle, and there will be a lot of ammonia available for plants to grow. In nature, the nutrients are often unequally distributed. The unavailability of some nutrients holds back the profuse growth of plants. If you imagine each nutrient, such as nitrogen or phosphorus, as the length of stakes that make a drum, the volume of water held in the drum will be limited by the shortest stake. This is known as Leibig’s law of the minimum. Sewage is rich in nutrients, including phosphorus, and plants take this up immediately, leading to profuse growth. In another lake, not far from Sawala Kere, we saw a profuse growth of water lettuce. The presence of the plants made a lot of people uncomfortable, but the wetland was great for birds. We saw hundreds of pond herons walking on this mat and feeding off insects. Birds such as the Bronze-Winged Jacana, which are adapted to walking on floating vegetation, have returned. However, the profuse growth can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and can prevent oxygen exchange in the water, leading to anaerobic conditions, often seen as the mass death of fish. Citizen groups mount pressure, and administrators jump to fix the issue, often without fixing the underlying causes.