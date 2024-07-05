Rebuilding lives

In addition to these individual examples, a family of four, where three members (the mother and two sons) were diagnosed with mental illness and were from a poor background, was helped using the Family-Centric Rehabilitation model. A plan was prepared considering the family as a unit, which, in this case, made a significant difference to the successful outcome of their rehabilitation. The family was able to maintain their mental health recovery through medication adherence and regular follow-ups. The vocational placement facilitated for the two sons made a significant difference in the lifestyle of the family: they were able to procure groceries with their own money, providing a sense of autonomy and community status. Facilitation of social welfare and security measures such as disability pensions, bus concessions, and food and civil supply cards helped in taking care of the family’s daily basic and health care needs.