Remaining humane in a divided world

<p>As the world becomes more polarised, violence, hatred, and uncertainty become the norm. In such an atmosphere is it possible to have an open mind and remain humane? Difficult as this may seem, it is perhaps necessary for both physical and mental well-being.</p>.<p>Staying away from polarising issues is itself a judgement on the relevance of these concerns. Such an action only ends up making the mind judgemental, analysing everything. Suspicion takes over, and life could become filled with distrust. While caution is necessary and one must pay heed to intuition and even negative signals, there must be an awareness of the dangers of avoiding issues that polarise us. Turning a blind eye to these issues could also make us blind to odd instances of goodness that they can sometimes generate. This kind of insensitivity insulates us from the innate desire to be sympathetic, trustful and compassionate. These are the very things which make the mind resilient and bestow the ability to endure stress. </p>.<p>While the desire to be appreciated is natural, the desire to appreciate is equally natural. It is the basis for all awe and curiosity. It goes beyond compliments and is an experience which has the power to cleanse hatred. It enables one to understand other points of view. Such a perspective, which accommodates other opinions, is empowering. The inclusiveness takes away the sense of powerlessness which is the root cause of irritation, anger and resentment towards those who are different. When these negatives are under control, there is more time for reflection. The brain moves away from being judgemental, thereby reducing the burden of overthinking. The nonjudgmental mind is also less likely to be tempted by the convenience of playing the blame game.</p>.<p>It is only the reflective mind which has a chance of improving itself. It is able to appreciate not just the wonder that the world around us offers but also the wonder that life is. Such an open mind is open to other realisations. It learns to live with not just one truth but more than one truth. There is no single persuasion but multiple persuasions. This understanding softens the disdain and contempt which triggers intolerance and fractures the mind and the world. The fractured mind needs healing. So does the fractured world. It is only reflection which is capable of capturing the fleeting joy and happiness which makes both life and the world worthwhile. Avoiding the issues that polarise also avoids the process of healing. </p>