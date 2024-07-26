Remembering the Kargil triumph

India is complacently celebrating the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, marking the success of Operation Vijay. It evokes nostalgic memories for me, as I was an active participant in the operations as a young air warrior. The Kargil War raged for more than two months. On July 26, 1999, India efficaciously regained control of the high outposts that had been lost to Pakistani intruders.

Regarding the Kargil War, Pakistan had made extensive preparations, including the construction of logistical supply routes. The conflict arose due to the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers into locations on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan. It is worth noting that the Pakistani soldiers infiltrated disguised as Kashmiri militants; documents left behind by casualties are evidence of this fact.

In my view, the war was between two sides: Pakistan with a concrete plan and India facing an unanticipated contingency. Although India was not fully prepared for the situation, the Indian Army, supported by the Indian Air Force, recaptured most of the intruded areas on the Indian side of the LoC. Eventually, under international diplomatic pressure, the Pakistani forces withdrew from the residual Indian positions along the LoC.

The Kargil War provides interesting points of observation, particularly in terms of territorial imperative, game theory, and the minimax approach.