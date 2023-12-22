Restore the institution of family

Every religion emphasises some fundamental truths-faith, piety, kindness to elders and family members, to be caring, honest, to avoid evil. There is an emphasis on good deeds and patience, tolerance and humility.
These are qualities which are not so much to do with religion as with spirituality. They are universal. And given the fact that 99.76% persons are followers of one denomination or another, you would be forgiven if you were to believe that we live in a kind, caring, peaceful society .
You just have to look around to realise that paradoxically, despite our allegiance to religious beliefs, we so sorely lack very many of the qualities which go into the making of a kind society.
It would appear that society is in a state of deterioration. Lack of tolerance is manifest. Cheating and absence of trust abounds. Venality is rampant. Truth is a casualty.
People almost seem to be shy to be kind ; kindness is looked upon suspiciously. Women feel unsafe. Crime has increased. Gut churning violence is common.
What is it that we as a society need to do to arrest this slide? Religion with its emphasis on reward and punishment in the afterlife for evil or good deeds done in this, has obviously not been too successful. Evil appears to be getting rewarded .
The result has been that there is frustration, anger, desperation, estrangement. The family is the basic unit where all values are taught and learnt. And this institution is crumbling.
There is a serious societal crisis brewing bordering on a spiritual catastrophe.
Our religious leaders while emphasising rituals need also to lay emphasis on basic goodness-that is a surer way to attain God’s mercy. Enforcers of law can only instil fear not goodness.
We as a society need to focus on parents, teaching them, supporting them, helping them. We need to reach out to schools. Greater emphasis on ethics is needed where children can learn moral values. All hands are needed on the deck. We cannot afford to be silent spectators -the consequences will be dangerous.