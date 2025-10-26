Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Retrieving slowness in the Age of Speed

Retrieving slowness in the Age of Speed

As someone who grew up in Mumbai and left it long ago, I can still vouch for some of the everyday magic that the film bestows on the watcher.
Rahul Jayaram
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 19:20 IST
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 19:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
MumbaiOpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us