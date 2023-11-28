Revadi vs Rights

While some level of freebies is a political reality, it is only one part of a larger welfare agenda that India desperately needs. Alongside, it is important to reflect on the evolving nature of the social contract between citizens and an elected government in India today. A welfare agenda from a government that allows citizens to hold itself to account is one that combines an effective social safety net for the vulnerable sections of the population with policies that enable them to realise their potential, overcoming constraints posed by their economic and social deprivations. It is not just about free food grains or cash; it relies on enhancing access to quality healthcare and education, equitable access to economic opportunities, and fostering conditions for an active citizenry. None of these can be built overnight.