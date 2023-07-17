A birthing soot

The purpose of a kitchen chimney, as we all know, is to provide ventilation for cooking gases and smoke. Little did we realise that the noisy device could enclose cosy nooks for some creatures to seek refuge in. On a morning like any other, I entered the kitchen and turned the chimney on. Instantly, I heard sharp, steady squeaks clearly emerging from the vent.

Alarmed, I turned it off at once. Imagine my plight as terrible concerns and doubts clouded me over: What could it be? Was it stuck somewhere inside?

Did it die while the motor ran? The squeaks had ceased by then, further deepening the dilemma.

My hands-on husband promptly entered the scene. When he switched on the chimney, familiar cries were heard again, much to our relief. Thank goodness, at least it was alive, whatever it was.

Also Read | Cherry picking time

Just like before, the squeals lasted for a few seconds before coming to an end. Soon after, we discovered from outside that a squirrel was moving up and down the chimney spout. Eventually, I got used to the momentary squeaks as soon as the vent was turned on. But as the weeks passed, there appeared to be consistent movements within the chambers of the chimney stack.

Before things could get out of hand, something had to be done, and so we called in the service personnel. The technician meticulously dismantled the filters, hood, panel, and other components, part by part. Despite everything being detached, nothing was visible. But his pursuit was on. Diligence was the need of the hour. The person seemed to be an animal lover, and that probably kept him going. After quite a while, we could spot something in an obscure corner. The appliance was then carried outdoors, and slowly, as the contents were exposed, we were taken aback.

There was a dishevelled bundle of cotton-like material in which three tiny baby squirrels were snuggling! The neighbourhood kids joined our family to watch the tiny tots in excitement. Isn’t this an instance of how animals adapt to an urban setting?

A pregnant squirrel seeking shelter to raise her brood in peace and safety must have explored the interiors of our vent. Finally, she had resolved that the warmth and protection the space offered were ideal for nurturing her young ones. How wonderful and convenient!

The technician carefully took the babies out along with their nesting elements, transferred them into a bag, and willingly carried it away with him. Finally, the chimney that had served as a haven for the squirrel was cleared off. My husband promptly covered the external outlet with netted mesh to prevent any further intrusion.