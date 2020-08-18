A new friendship

If one is born an introvert like me, they would be the last person to mingle with a crowd. I am happy in my own web. Even when I used to travel in a crowded bus, I would be happy if I got a seat and then I would immerse myself in the newspaper reading the news. I would glance at the person sitting next to me, indulging in idle talk or talking to the strangers. I was trying to learn the tricks of the trade but could not.

With the imposition of lockdown and the self-isolation after, a new opportunity emerged for me to widen my horizon. I had enough stock of magazines that I subscribed to every month. But for a few days, there was no supply of newspapers. No doubt I read a few newspapers online, but the smell of physical copy of the paper was missing.

I avoided taking morning and evening walk in the nearby parks. The rule of “Lakshman Rekha”, of not getting out of house, was followed strictly. I walked on the rooftop of my home daily for the first time during this national crisis. I saw a few men from my house top spreading clothes on the railing and helping their wives in the daily household chores.

I walked every day and listened to Bollywood songs on my mobile. One day, I saw a stranger waving his hand towards me. I took off my earphones and asked him if I could help in any way. He told me that he was new to the city and did not know anyone. Even his landlords were away to visit their son. He told me that he had been blessed with a daughter and there was no one to look after his wife and daughter as his parents and in-laws were stranded due to the unavailability of flights. He asked me where he could get grocery, milk and vegetables.

I shared our conversation with my wife. She asked me quietly what the house number of the neighbour was. During the relaxation of curfew hours on the next day, she visited the family with a bouquet, aloo paranthas, cookies and few chocolates. On return from the visit, she was happy to tell me that this neighbours’ family was from Kangra, her home town and she knew the family. They were strangers no more to me and my family.