Rise and fall of the marble empire

I was so engrossed in the game in progress, with one eye closed and the other fixated on the designated marble target I was aiming at with a ‘bhantola’ (larger marble), I did not notice the burly figure tiptoeing behind me. It was only when my four-foot form was yanked, by the scruff, 6.5 feet off the ground that the six-footer ‘les formidables’ came into view. If nemesis were to have a face, this towering ruddy-complexioned white-robed Irish missionary would eminently qualify. I had, in my two years in that school, regarded these missionaries as magicians adept at materialising a cane anytime to inflict corporal punishment.