Sambar Wars

And let’s talk about tomatoes, the red rebels of the Sambar World. People dare to toss them into the pot, causing the colour of Sambar to shift. But remember, Sambar already has a sour sidekick, tamarind! Adding tomatoes is like inviting two superheroes to the same party and expecting them to share the limelight. It’s a recipe for disaster. If you do it, add the tomatoes at the end -- let them be there, but they dare not change the essence of the dish.