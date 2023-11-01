Saving our 8 Navy veterans

Clearly, all of New Delhi’s efforts to accord the case the “highest priority” have not borne fruit. It is also disturbing that the post of India’s envoy in Doha was vacant for some time since New Delhi took time to announce the new ambassador’s name after the previous one was posted to the PMO here. It means there was nobody at the ambassador-level to handle such a sensitive case or engage with the Qatari authorities. What was the need to pull out the serving ambassador and post a new one in the midst of what Jaishankar himself told parliament in December last year was an “extremely sensitive matter”?