Saying it with flowers

We were proud of our garden at home, where my mother had put her botanical knowledge to good use. For instance, knowing the seasonal nature of dahlias, she had the bulbs in the flower bed in time for the blooms to become available for the Gowri festival. Once the dahlias’ time was up, their bulbs were dislodged from flower beds and stored; seeds from other plants were collected for future use. Time-bound activities such as trimming, re-potting and propagation of existing plants were taken up under the mother’s watchful eye. Periodically, the garden was replenished with newer varieties. We were assigned the daily task of collecting flowers such as the hibiscus and parijatha (coral jasmine) from our garden and keeping them ready for the morning puja. Jasmine varieties were strung together for the womenfolk to adorn their hair with. I recall going to school with flowers in my hair and taking some for the teachers too!