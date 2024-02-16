SC verdict removes a major election funding mistake

In a nutshell, the scheme permitted any person or company to donate whatever amount of money it wanted, to any political party which had polled at least 1 per cent votes in the previous election. Disguisedly included in the fine print of the scheme were provisions such as permitting all companies, including those who are running into losses, to donate as much money as they like to political parties without anyone knowing about it.

The most damaging part of the scheme was its potential by which the political party in power could choke the funding of every opposition party. This was enabled by the provision that the only issuing bank, which was the State Bank of India (SBI), was to collect the KYC (know your customer) details of everyone or institution that purchased electoral bonds (EBs) and was not to disclose this information to anyone without a court order. That said, there was nothing that prevented government-owned SBI from sharing this information with the government of the day through its parent ministry, the finance ministry.