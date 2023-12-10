Sec 6A conundrum in Assam

Pre-Partition, Assam was a part of Bengal province and the influx of Bengali speakers from what is now Bangladesh under British rule sparked tensions between Assamese and Bengalis. These tensions had to do with fears of the Assamese that they were being dominated by Bengali speakers -- a fear expressed in the Constituent Assembly as well. Members from Assam, such as Rohini Kumar Chaudhari and Kuladhar Chaliha, conveyed the sentiments of Assamese on the tricky question of who should be allowed to live and settle in Assam as citizens of India. But because the final decision on who could be a citizen was left to parliament, there was no closure on this issue. Post-1950, with India-Pakistan hostilities limiting free movement of people between what became East Pakistan and Assam, the issue didn’t get as much prominence.