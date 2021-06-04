Callous approach of BBMP, ministers

A project ostensibly to check the spread of coronavirus through aerial spraying of a disinfectant was fortunately suspended before it took off, raising the question of why it was announced with such fanfare in the first place.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka had announced that the disinfectant would be sprayed initially over Shivajinagar and K R Market and then over the rest of the city after an evaluation of its efficacy by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The company that was to undertake the spraying claimed that the “organic” disinfectant had been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Department of AYUSH.

But BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the project was put on hold until its public health and environmental impacts were studied. The WHO has repeatedly said that streets, pavements, buildings and trees are not “reservoirs of infection of Covid-19” and as such spraying of disinfectants does not eliminate the virus. Rather, the disinfectants may cause other health hazards. On what basis then did the government decide to spray some unknown chemical over citizens’ heads?

In another move, Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali and the BBMP decided to affix red warning tape on the houses of Covid-19 patients convalescing at home. This amounts to government-driven stigmatisation of those suffering from a health issue and is illegal. The Supreme Court had frowned on the practice and had directed that it be stopped immediately. The directive is yet to be complied with.

Even more shockingly, and unmindful of the Karnataka High Court’s observation that those infected must not be named and shamed, Limbavali directed “volunteers” to identify home-isolated patients and to “spread awareness” about them in the neighbourhood. Last year, the BBMP had drawn flak after it sealed the houses of some Covid patients with metal sheets and barricades, forcing the then BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad to issue an apology. But the BBMP has gone ahead and done the same thing again, albeit with tape this time. Will Commissioner Gaurav Gupta apologise this time?

Governments and their ministers and officials must act according to some basic principles. The safety and security of citizens, their privacy and dignity are some of those basic principles. Governments must not take actions that impinge on these under any circumstances.

Yet, during the pandemic, and especially in the past several weeks, ministers and officials have either made decisions on their own whims or acted like headless chicken, not knowing what to do. The basis of all government actions must be a scientific decision-making process, widespread consultations and the consent of the people in whose name they act. Ministers and officials will do well not to think that just because they are in government, they can do as they please with the citizen.