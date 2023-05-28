Expose corruption in cancelled contracts

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka has decided to stop all projects sanctioned by the previous BJP administration, pending review, and has also frozen release of payment in relation to all works. While the government is well within its rights to review the projects, considering the serious corruption charges levelled against the BJP regime from various quarters, the diktat to stop payment may raise some eyebrows. The BJP was charged with corruption from within the ruling party also, but the new government needs to tread cautiously as it may lend itself to criticism that the move is aimed at extracting its pound of flesh from the contractors. The government is a continuous process and a commitment made by it is considered a sovereign promise. As such, reneging on payments, where projects were awarded after due legal process, may shake the confidence of investors and contractors. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also put on hold tenders for infrastructure projects including irrigation works worth Rs 20,000 crore approved by the Bommai government, following complaints of irregularities. Apparently, some of the projects were cleared after the model code of conduct for the assembly elections came into force, even though budgetary provisions were not made.

While the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had accused ministers and bureaucrats of demanding a 40% cut for the award of civil works and release of payments, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath had alleged that the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had finalised tenders for irrigation projects worth Rs 20,000 crore without the finance department’s approval. Another legislator, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, had repeatedly accused Yediyurappa and his family of indulging in large-scale corruption. Goolihatti Shekar, a BJP MLA in the previous legislature, had urged the Bommai government to cancel tenders worth Rs 18,000 crore floated and approved by various irrigation corporations, claiming they were fraught with irregularities.

While political parties hurl charges of corruption against the government when they are in the opposition, they seldom order an inquiry once they come to power. For instance, the Congress rode to power in 2013 on the back of the mining scandal, but it did nothing to take the case to the logical end. Similarly, the BJP which accused the then Congress government of many corrupt deeds, simply forgot about them when it assumed office. While the Siddaramaiah government should not indulge in witch hunting and vindictive politics, it is nevertheless duty bound to conduct an impartial investigation as the Congress had made the BJP government’s corruption one of its main planks in the run-up to the elections. The inquiry should not end up being an eyewash.