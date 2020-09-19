Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Indications of the presence in ample measure of a chemical, phosphine, in the atmosphere of Venus, has given rise to speculation about the existence of life on the planet. Phosphine, a compound of phosphorus and hydrogen, is a biomarker as it is given out by some microbes during biochemical processes. The chemical is present in other planets, and it is produced by many natural processes. But there is something special about its presence in the atmosphere of Venus. Venus had volcanic activity long ago. The phosphine produced by the volcanoes could not have survived for very long in an atmosphere heavy with carbon dioxide. Though the chemistry of the decomposition of phosphine in such an environment is not fully understood, it is considered unusual for it to be present in large quantities in the atmosphere of Venus. Known science does not fully explain it.

The finding was made by Cardiff University astronomers and has been published in Nature Astronomy. More research is needed on the subject. Venus is the earth’s close neighbour and has a rocky surface but is extremely hot and has a dense atmosphere. It is covered by clouds of acid. Probes from the US have tried to get more data about the planet, and there will be greater interest now due to the speculation about life there. The conditions on Venus are considered to have been moderate once, with liquid water flowing on the surface and perhaps even supporting life. It is speculated that the presence of phosphine could be a legacy of the times when some forms of life existed there. Or some life forms could have survived or sprouted later.

Speculation about extra-terrestrial life gets a boost once in a while with new information. The discovery of microbes that live on arsenic in a lake in the US or that of a dwarf star that has planets resembling the earth were recent triggers. Phosphine on Venus may or may not be a sign of life, and we have to wait for future explorations of the planet for clarity on that. NASA has planned a probe for next year; ISRO has a mission planned for 2023. The idea of extra-terrestrial life has always aroused curiosity and excitement, and we have been looking for it in planets hundreds of light-years away. The possibility of its presence next door is of special interest. But our idea of life and life forms is limited by our experience of it. Would we be able to recognise it when it pops up in the most unlikely form in the unlikeliest of places?