Not the way to treat a friend

The US Navy’s conduct of what it calls ‘Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off the coast of the Lakshadweep Islands on April 7 has raised doubts in India over the strength of the purported friendship between the two countries. The US has been carrying out FONOPs for decades to assert its right to navigate through the EEZs of countries. Apparently, it has carried out similar operations in India’s waters too in recent years. However, it went too far this time around. Not only did it not seek India’s prior consent to transit its EEZ but also the US Navy followed this operation up with a statement “challenging India’s excessive maritime claims.” India’s demand for “prior consent for military exercises or manoeuvres in its EEZ,” the US statement said, is “inconsistent with international law.” It is ironic that the US, which is not a party to the United Nations Convention for Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS), is now citing this treaty to justify its actions.

More than the FONOPs itself, it is the US navy statement that has upset New Delhi, in addition to its aggressive and arrogant content and tone in which it was publicised. If the US differs with India’s position, this should have been raised through diplomatic channels, especially since the two countries are allies. Why did it confront India in the public domain? It is likely that the US’ public upbraiding of India was aimed at sending a message to China that its claims over the EEZ around the artificial South China Sea’s Islands are an ‘excessive claim’ and that Washington would assert its objections to all countries laying such claims, whether these are its friends or foes.

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of engagements between India and the US. Senior officials have met in Delhi and the two navies were part of massive multilateral drills in the eastern Indian Ocean. The Quad summit saw the grouping, which shares concerns over China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific, signal a new unity of purpose. However, the recent spat suggests that the bilateral bonhomie is superficial. Even if the message of the US Navy statement was meant for China, the US seems to care little about putting New Delhi in an embarrassing situation. This is not how friends treat each other. Would Washington have meted out similar treatment to its western allies? It has shown the US to be an unreliable friend. Treating Delhi as a partner that is less than equal, is not acceptable. Importantly, the spat suggests that India and the US may not be on the same page in their understanding of a ‘rules-based order’ in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. India must think carefully about its participation in the Quad.