School infrastructure in abysmal state

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development (HRD) has drawn attention to the abysmal state of infrastructure in government schools. According to the report it presented to the Rajya Sabha last week, just 56% of government schools in India have electricity. States like Manipur and Madhya Pradesh are way below the national average; just 20% of government schools there have electricity. Besides, less than 57% of schools have playgrounds. The situation in Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir is far worse with just 30% of their schools providing children with this facility. Additionally, 40% of schools in the country were found to be without boundary walls. The shoddy state of infrastructure in government schools is worrying for several reasons. In addition to negatively impacting the health of children, it also undermines their capacity to learn. Children going to government schools are usually from less privileged sections of society. As such their health and physical and mental development is weak on account of problems like malnutrition. If poorly ventilated schoolrooms do not have electricity, their eyesight is affected. Without electricity, computers and other modern learning aids cannot be used. This will result in worsening the digital divide in the country. A child needs to study but also play while at school as physical exercise is necessary for her physical well-being and development of social and competitive skills. If schools do not have boundary walls, the security of children is imperilled.

Underlying the poor state of school infrastructure is the niggardly budgetary allocations towards school education. The parliamentary committee report draws attention to huge shortfall in funds being extended to schemes. The panel’s suggestions merit serious attention and action. It has called on the HRD Ministry to collaborate more with other ministries and schemes. For instance, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme could be roped in to construct boundary walls for schools and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to provide schools with access to solar power.

While non-government organisations like Azim Premji Foundation, Khan Academy and Infosys Foundation are working to improve pedagogic methods and curriculums in government schools in Karnataka, software giants are working to equip schools with state-of-the-art technology, including augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, etc. Their efforts towards providing our children with opportunities to learn and acquire knowledge are being impeded by the government’s failure to support their work with adequate basic infrastructure. India must wake up to the fact that investing in the education of its children, especially those from underprivileged families, is essential to improve their life chances, and the national economy. Investing in children is investing in the future of the country.