Seek the voice of truth

Truth is the one virtue on which all other virtues can be built upon. Being truthful is an absolutely essential element in the making of a virtuous person. Yet, more often than not, we lie without batting an eyelid. We may lie often to hide the truth and sometimes to paint ourselves as “mightier than thou.” Whatever the motive, sooner or later, hiding the truth or misrepresenting the truth or even evading the truth becomes a way of life until downright lying evokes no guilt or remorse.