Seeking god: A journey beyond beliefs 

Human beings have a psychological need for someone to take care of them and protect them. The mind seeks comfort in this. Depth of protection depends on the capacity of savior. The greater the power, the greater the protection. We believe in a god who is omnipotent. With His infinite capabilities protecting me, it means I can be above the law and do whatever I want. All I need to do is please Him. If God were not like this, all places of worship would close. If I am my own savior, then there is no need for God either.