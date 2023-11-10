Consequently, when one is suffering from the ailment of self-serving bias one is never learning from mistakes because you never acknowledge your mistake. It limits your growth because you suffer from the delusion that nothing is wrong with you. A key to success, to improvement, is to learn to listen, to examine what went wrong and practice and work harder to address the challenges. To carry forward the earlier analogy, Chairmen of companies will need to look within the company, cricketers will need to practice in conditions which favour the moving or spinning ball, students should learn to be prepared for tough questions and one should always factor the possibility of traffic delays when going for important meetings. It has been argued that having an inflated view about oneself helps in developing self-esteem, in creating positive emotions and staying motivated. But this is again bias at work-for in the process you are creating an illusion about yourself which is far away from reality. And when reality does hit you as it will, you are bound to get hurt.