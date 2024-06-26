Shared laws governing all existence

Consider the law of entropy, which states that everything tends toward a state of rest, with higher levels of energy eventually diminishing to do useful work. Do we conform to this? After all our activities, we tend to rest, right? This accumulation happens to everyone, from saints and sages to notorious figures such as Hitler. As Thomas Gray said, “The paths of glory lead but to the grave.” The mammoth dinosaurs and the treacherous bacteria all come to rest, having no more available energy, much like the law of entropy dictates.