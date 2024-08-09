Shopping complex memories

Some time ago, Jayanagar celebrated its 75th year of existence. Jayanagara extension is the largest and most well-planned residential locality, having existed since 1948. It is considered the best in Asia. Even though many such localities were formed, none could match the serenity and majesty of Jayanagar.
I have lived here since 1960, and it is located in the 4th ‘T’ Block (T means Tayappanahalli). At that time, we were studying at National High School Basavanagudi, and we could reach the place by bus from Jayanagar 4th Block. Sometimes, we would enjoy walking, especially on Saturdays, from the school to our place through Krishna Rao Park without any hassles or traffic congestion, as we see today.
Jayanagar is a well-planned locality. Many prestigious schools have been in existence for many decades. Bangalore High School and Model Education Society, to name a few. Before the Shopping Complex, an important landmark, the area was a plain field, and it was called BHS ground only because of its vicinity to this school. We enjoyed playing Tennis, Ball, and cricket on weekends and during summer holidays on this field. It was so enjoyable and satisfying — something even playing in the Chinnaswmay stadium may not give.
The Shopping Complex has become a shopping hub at a slow pace. Even though we could hardly find old shopkeepers in this complex, the Janatha Bazaar’s function from here was catering to its loyal customers. Airlines Hotel was an adda for youth. Similarly, a few shops like Gayathri Stores and B N Srikantaiah Stores are some old-timers doing business in this area. However, Gayathri Stores lost its foot very recently. The complex, too, is under facelift.
The other landmarks include three theatres: Nanda, Puttanna (Poonam) and Swagath, which have given way to a new look. The bustling area, the scene of the day around the Shopping Complex, was quite the opposite of what it was during the last few decades. It was an easy walk for people of every age around this area.
Jayanagar Bus Stand has been a landmark for many years and underwent a facelift a few years ago. Now, it has a multi-story parking lot atop it. Missing is a small skywalk that existed for a short period.
Jayanagar’s speciality is retaining the old charm despite the many modern coffee shops and commercial structures. Here, one remembers an old hotel that has been catered to for many decades and has a speciality in Khali Dosa. Named Amba Bhavani, it is now only a memory. Despite many changes, the place still retains its old identity. It has been a meeting place for many senior citizens since the construction of the Shopping Complex. Even today, we can see old-timers spending their evenings sitting in front of the complex, sharing nostalgic stories.