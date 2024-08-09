Shopping complex memories

Jayanagar’s speciality is retaining the old charm despite the many modern coffee shops and commercial structures. Here, one remembers an old hotel that has been catered to for many decades and has a speciality in Khali Dosa. Named Amba Bhavani, it is now only a memory. Despite many changes, the place still retains its old identity. It has been a meeting place for many senior citizens since the construction of the Shopping Complex. Even today, we can see old-timers spending their evenings sitting in front of the complex, sharing nostalgic stories.