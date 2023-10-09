Should RBI adopt a more hawkish approach to control inflation?

Given the threat of persistently high headline inflation and supply-side shocks, the RBI has decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation.

Jayanth R Varma, Professor of Finance and Accounting, IIMA, had expressed his reservations on the stance. While the details of his reservations may be known when the minutes are released, one can observe from the minutes of the August meeting that he had warned in June against the RBI patting itself on the back for bringing inflation within tolerance levels, and that he had not voted in favour of the stance due to its disconnect from reality, while he maintained that the rates were high enough to bring inflation down.