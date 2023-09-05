Silence speaks more eloquently than words

When a lake is perfectly still, calm and quiet, the surrounding area and environment is clearly reflected on the surface of the lake. The lake then becomes a mirror where we see things as they really are. However, when the tranquility of the lake is disturbed, the clarity goes away and the images that were previously clear get distorted. Words and actions can sometimes act like pebbles thrown on the surface of a serene lake, disquietening it. Silence allows the mutinous waters of our mind to settle down. It helps us regain clarity and perspective. It makes us see things as they really are. And when we see things as they really are there is no room for any kind of misrepresentation. When there is no misrepresentation there is nothing to clarify. When there is nothing to clarify we don't need words.