South Korea’s cheap weapons still won’t sell themselves

By Mihir Sharma

South Korea has long punched above its weight as an industrial power. Facing a constant existential threat has strengthened its resilience, self-reliance, and competitiveness.

Until recently, the Korean defense industry had not quite matched the export performance of the rest of the country’s economy. That’s changing: South Korea now ranks among the world’s top 10 arms exporters, notching $14 billion in exports last year to 12 countries, up from just four in 2022.

Korean exports, which are very competitively priced, are filling an obvious gap in the market. Some of its biggest customers are in Eastern Europe— Poland, for example. Countries that cannot afford high-end weapons from the US or Western Europe are looking for alternatives that don’t come with the strings attached to arms from Russia, China, or Turkey.

But South Korea has not yet maximized its biggest potential market, which is on its doorstep in the Indo-Pacific. Countries from India to the Philippines, which confront real military threats and stretched defense budgets, are looking for alternatives. To win them over, Seoul needs to focus as much on geopolitics as on finance and technology.

Commercial South Korean manufacturers already excel in selling to South and Southeast Asia. Seoul is trying to expand its support to defense exporters. When a multibillion-dollar deal with Poland struggled to achieve financial closure, legislators increased the export-import bank’s capitalization to match the scale of the transaction. A Polish delegation visited Seoul this week to try and hammer out the details.