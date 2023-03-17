Speak Out: March 17, 2023

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural function of Shiva Charitra programme at Belagavi in Karnataka, Sarma said: "Every Muslim will claim that they are one. Likewise, Hindus must also tell say they are Hindus with all pride. Only then will the Sanatana dharma (religion) survive. The thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could be found everywhere."

Sarma, a prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said: "This land has tolerated rulers like Aurangzeb. This land had given birth to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who could stand up to him. The communist historians claim that the entire India was under the control of Aurangzeb. That story is false. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was hundred times braver than him."

