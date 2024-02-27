Speak Out | February 27, 2024

“CBI notice to Kavitha, just before the (Lok Sabha) elections, is part of BJP-BRS conspiracy to stop Congress from getting more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. They are working to gain sympathy votes. This is their political drama," TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy told PTI.

The BRS MLC was asked to appear before the CBI on Monday, under Section 41A CrPC, under which a notice is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognisable offence.

Read more