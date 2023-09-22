Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 22, 2023

Last Updated 22 September 2023, 00:48 IST

A day after the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating the scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3, a similar discussion took place in the lower house, which saw the treasury benches and the Opposition tussle over credits.

BJP members sought to credit its previous governments for India’s advancement in space, while the Congress said that it was Nehru’s vision that was bearing fruit now. 

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said it was not Nehru, but BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who contributed to India’s space efforts.


(Published 22 September 2023, 00:48 IST)
