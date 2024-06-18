Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh will influence alliance equations in New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Vijayawada, outlined the priorities of his government for the next five years. He emphasised the completion of the Polavaram project, the development of Amaravati as the capital city, the development of the state, and assured the welfare of its citizens.

Surprisingly, he did not mention anything related to the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. In contrast, former CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, raised the demand for SCS as Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) plays a key role in the NDA at the national level. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh immediately after the election results. The voters in Andhra Pradesh have given a decisive majority to the NDA, and they are now waiting for the promised development of the state.

A timeline of promises and protests

The demand for the SCS for Andhra Pradesh has been a persistent political issue. On February 14, 2014, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pledged SCS to the newly formed state for five years. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Venkaiah Naidu countered by promising that if the BJP were elected to power, it would extend it for 10 years — a promise reiterated by Narendra Modi in Tirupati two months later; both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were present at the meeting.

The TDP was part of the ruling NDA until mid-March 2018, when Chandrababu Naidu withdrew from the alliance, citing Andhra Pradesh’s ‘neglect’ by the Modi government. He blamed Modi for the political fallout, stating that despite flying to the national capital 29 times, he achieved nothing for the state. On February 11, 2019, Chandrababu Naidu led a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, and met with the President of India. The protest saw participation from several opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

In June 2019, Reddy became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh with the assurance of securing SCS, but he failed despite his efforts. The promise of SCS remains unfulfilled, leaving state leaders and citizens to push for the promised support to ensure the state's development and welfare. Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), criticised both the TDP and the BJP for not getting SCS till 2018, and contested the 2019 Assembly elections by allying with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The JSP-BSP alliance assured SCS in their election manifestoes.