Stay grounded to fly high

‘A kite in the sky is a smile of the wind” I read somewhere. Whenever we see kites sizzle in the sky it feels like happiness being spread on a string. Kite flying is also a catalyst for strengthening relationships and bonding among family and friends.
Once a father and son went with their kite and a roll of string to participate in the kite flying festival. The son successfully launched the kite with his father’s help and it continued to climb into the sky through his skilled tugs on the string and started cruising at a higher altitude. After a while, the son said, “Father, It seems that the string is holding up the kite from flying higher. If we break it, the kite will be free and will go flying even higher. Can we break it?” The father said, “Unless you try you wouldn’t know, so cut it”.
When the string got cut from the roller, the kite started to go a little higher which made the son squeal with delight.
But then, slowly the kite came down, and soon fell on a tree. The young son was surprised to see this and asked his father, “I thought that after cutting off the string, the kite can freely fly higher. But why did it fall down?”
The Father explained, “Son, when the curved surface of the kite deflects the wind downward, it creates an area of low pressure above and high pressure below. The pressure difference generates an upward force and gives it a lift. The string is not holding back the kite from going higher, but it is helping it stay higher when the wind slows down.
As the wind picked up, you helped the kite to go up higher in a proper direction through the tugs on the string. But when we cut the string, it fell down without the support you were providing to the kite through
the string”.
Indeed a kite with no string is a future without roots. We often think that we can progress quickly and reach higher goals if we are not tied down to family and friends. But the loved ones are the sail and ballast of our lives to survive the toughest storms. Like a kite let us have our chord of faith
and trust rooted in our well-wishers to fly high.