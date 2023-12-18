Stay grounded to fly high

Once a father and son went with their kite and a roll of string to participate in the kite flying festival. The son successfully launched the kite with his father’s help and it continued to climb into the sky through his skilled tugs on the string and started cruising at a higher altitude. After a while, the son said, “Father, It seems that the string is holding up the kite from flying higher. If we break it, the kite will be free and will go flying even higher. Can we break it?” The father said, “Unless you try you wouldn’t know, so cut it”.