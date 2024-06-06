Tasks before the BJP-led NDA govt

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi got higher allocations from the UPA government for the developmental programmes of the ate. As the head of the coalition, he should listen to the chief ministers, particularly those of the opposition-ruled states. The effort should be to sincerely promote cooperative federalism by transferring the states’ share of revenue from tax collections, including GST collections, and a higher allocation of the Centre’s resources for the overall development of states, more specifically, the backward among them. The dictum “a strong Centre together with strong states” should be accepted as the overriding guiding principle of a genuine federal polity. As for the much-needed policy changes, the BJP-led NDA government should prioritise job creation in urban and rural India by coming up with specific time-bound plans. Jobs that are lying vacant in various departments of the central government and centrally funded institutions need to be filled expeditiously.