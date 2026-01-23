The being that needs no title

<p class="bodytext">In our daily conversations, we define ourselves by our profession. We respond by saying, “I am a director,” “I am a CEO,” or “I am a doctor.” Though life itself calls for pauses. Sometimes, for various reasons, our careers slow down, change direction, or come to an end. Taking a break for family, health, caregiving, or reflection can feel unsettling. There is a stillness when we have no job in our everyday routine. In that stillness, a deeper question arises: who am I when I have no job title to introduce myself with?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Work provides rhythm to time and dignity to effort. Work deserves respect, but we cannot rely on it to build our self-esteem. When we have jobs, we often feel secure but vulnerable when things slow down. This external validation seeps inward, and we measure our worth by productivity, achievements, and social status. We see ourselves in the mirror of the world created by others’ validation and applause. Anthropologist David Graeber, in his reflections on modern employment, warned of the inner cost of work stripped of meaning, noting that “the moral and spiritual damage that comes from this situation is profound.” </p>.Appeal against Murugha Sharana based on legal opinion: G Parameshwara.<p class="bodytext">Our lives extend beyond our profession and the position we hold. When we set aside the positions we have and our daily routines, we remain beings of hope, fear, love, and the search for meaning in who we are. It teaches us that the self is consciousness experiencing the world through the various roles we play in our daily lives. We should understand that our profession is simply a way to express ourselves. It does not define who we are. Work is just a service, a way to share our talents with the world. Teachers nurture minds, leaders guide others, businesses create value, and so on. Through our profession, we transform our identity into contribution. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Recognising our self-worth outside of our profession does not mean losing ambition. It is simply a matter of viewing them from the proper perspective. Jobs may reflect our character, but they do not define it. We are judged not by our achievements but by what we accomplish. Our positions are never permanent; our titles will change, our duties will evolve, and what is important today may not remain so for long. Through this, we will rediscover a more profound sense of ourselves, not in what we do but in the simple, profound fact that we are. </p>