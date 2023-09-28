The burden of pendency

The government,despite asserting that case disposal is within the judiciary’s domain, can take several steps to address the issue. Urgent filling of vacancies in various courts and tribunals created specifically to reduce the burden on the higher judiciary, increasing the number of judges and courts, and utilising technology for improved justice delivery are some actionable measures. What is also in the government’s domain, as the biggest litigant (it is estimated to be above 40 per cent), is to check its tendency to litigate. The functioning of Lok Adalat’s and Fast Track courts needs to be reviewed and established in the states where they are absent. There is also a need to leverage better information and communication technology for improved justice delivery.