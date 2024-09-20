The case for CBT: Fixing India’s flawed public exams

Following the NEET UG exam fiasco earlier this year, the Ministry of Education faces the challenge of creating a roadmap for a tamper-free, transparent, and zero-error examination system as directed by the Supreme Court of India.

Recognising the students’ pain and plight, the SC Bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, admonished the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its repeated mishandling of the examination process, which has not served students’ interests.

In addition to reports of paper leaks and impersonation during the NEET exam, other public exams have also been marred by cancellation, postponement, and rescheduling. This has understandably shaken the public confidence—especially among students—in the NTA’s ability to conduct the public examinations.