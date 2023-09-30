The Emperor’s New Clothes

The United States sends its special forces to take out those that they consider its enemies or have waged war against it. So, in a covert operation, under the nose of the Pakistanis, they enter Abbottabad and take out Osama bin Laden. Recall how the Israelis took out, one by one, those responsible for the athletes killed during the Munich Olympics. These were heroic, justifiable, extra-judicial killings. What did India do with those responsible for the Air India Kanishka bombing in an operation conducted by Khalistani separatists from Canadian soil? It sent dossiers of evidence to the Canadians, who did precious little about it. Both Justin Trudeau and his father Pierre Trudeau must answer the question: what of the human rights of those who were innocent victims of that bombing – mostly Canadian citizens -- and several other similar attacks on India? A good beginning for Canada would be to bring a national law by which those who are declared terrorists and incite violence from Canadian soil are brought to quick and speedy justice.