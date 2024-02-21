The extradition of Assange threatens press freedoms

Cognizant of how its prosecution of Assange under the Espionage Act could be used to target journalists for their everyday activities, the assistant attorney general who announced the charges against him in 2019 insisted that Assange “is no journalist.” But the Constitution does not define who qualifies as a journalist, nor does it bestow any such power upon the US government. As the Supreme Court justice Byron White wrote in a 1973 decision, the “liberty of the press is the right of the lonely pamphleteer who uses carbon paper or a mimeograph just as much as of the large metropolitan publisher who utilises the latest photocomposition methods.”