The funeral of human decency

Friends, yeomen, countrymen,

Lend me your fears. I come to bury human decency, not to praise it. The evil that left-liberalism does lives on after it, especially on social media; the good is oft interred with its bones. So, let it be with a little damn human decency. The noble Modi has told you that human decency is an outdated speed bump on the road to development and self-reliance, aka doing what he says without asking too many questions—if so, it was a grievous fault, and grievously hath human decency answered it. Here, under leave of Modi and the rest—for Modi is an honourable man; so are they all, all honourable people—come I to speak at decency’s funeral. It was a founding principle baked into the Constitution, egalitarian and just to all; but Modi thinks that surprise announcements with four hours’ notice are sexier; and Modi is an honourable man.

Human decency made many people help migrant workers get home, or report on them, or speak for them in court; did this, in decency, seem anti-national? When that the poor have cried, human decency hath wept; perfidy should be made of sterner stuff. Yet, Modi’s government doesn’t much mention the humanitarian emergency his policy made, and is incredibly tight-fisted, except when it comes to spending Rs 20,000 crore digging up the centre of Delhi for a narcissistic remodel in the middle of the worst crisis in Independent India, and Modi is an honourable man. You all did see that in the lockdown, he thrice extended confinement, which human decency thrice complied with but also said, hello, what about the millions of people suffering from starvation and exhaustion and the absence of their families and homes: was this treason? Yet, Modi behaves as if human decency is less important than a strong statement at 8 pm every so often; and, sure, he is an honourable man.

I speak not to disprove what Modi spoke. But here I am to speak what I do know. We all have some human decency in us, not without cause; what cause withholds you, then, to demand more of it instead of going all cow-eyed about a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package that turns out to be frankensteined together out of bits and pieces of schemes already out there, steps already taken, and maybe your next ATM withdrawal—yet does little to relieve immediate suffering? Oh judgement! Thou art fled to brutish beasts, and too many people have lost their reason. Bear with me; my heart is on the funeral pyre there with human decency, and I must pause until it comes back to me.

(With apologies to Shakespeare.)

Mark Antony made a political speech from the fires of grief and outrage, but in today’s global emergency, whoever’s in the hot seat has to steer us through. It’s not about left or right, it is about a modicum of human decency in governance. All governments are accountable for how they treat the most disempowered. The Indian State’s track record since Covid-19 appeared has been, first, to ignore the coming pandemic to strut around with Trump and topple a state government; then use the fear of coronavirus to further Islamophobia, politically-motivated crackdowns, and surveillance; then, belatedly, to try to look as if it’s helping migrants and building medical capacity; then to fudge economic and medical data to look as if it’s in control. Unpreparedness, incompetence, authoritarianism, panic, and cover-up.

Indians deserve the truth about the pandemic, generous assistance from the government, and we deserve to be taken into confidence about the foreseeable future. In this moment of historical uncertainty, it’s just the decent thing to do.