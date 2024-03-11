The Houthis are schooling us in asymmetric warfare

By Marc Champion

The Houthis of Yemen think they’re at war with the West. With the news that three undersea fiber-optic cables were severed off the Yemeni coast and that one of their ballistic missiles took lives for the first time upon striking a container ship, it’s time to acknowledge that we are at war with them. The much harder question is how to fight this kind of asymmetric foe.

What the Houthis are proving is that the developed West faces rising challenges on two fronts from weaker enemies, ranging from non-state actors to the likes of Iran and Russia. And for all the still-extraordinary power of US carrier fleets, the answer to those challenges can’t always boil down to just getting tougher, drawing lines and establishing deterrence—the standard Washington strategy.

The first challenge is that advances in the production of missiles and drones have democratized extremely powerful weapons that until recently were available only to the richest states. The suicide vest and improvised explosive device are being replaced by the suicide drone and precision-guided missile.

The second is a growing asymmetry of vulnerabilities. The Houthis are demonstrating in real time just how target-rich developed nations are. Wealthy, complex societies such as the US, which had a per capita gross domestic product above $76,000 at the end of last year, have a lot more to attack (and lose) than a nation such as Yemen, with per capita GDP of $650. In a globalized economy, much of the infrastructure supporting all that wealth creation is offshore.